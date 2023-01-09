Ken Duft was officially sworn into the Lyon County Commission Monday morning, where he was elected to represent District 1.
Chief Judge Jeffry Larson presided over the ceremony.
Duft takes the seat vacated by Scott Briggs, who did not seek reelection. He joins Rollie Martin (District 3) and Doug Peck (District 2) on the commission.
He said his goal right now is learn as much as possible from his fellow commissioners.
“Right now my priorities is just getting going and getting my feet on the ground,” he said. “I’ve got a lot to learn.”
Duft said he was “elated” to represent the people of Lyon County’s District 1, and was ready to get started and “dig in.”
“It means a lot since I get to represent the people of Lyon County,” he said. “It’s a great feeling and I’m glad to do it. I was asked to step up and do it and here I am. ... I’m planning on holding on to that and making the people proud who elected me.”
Duft said he will work to make sure his constituents still have a voice, by having conversations and asking questions.
“My biggest issue is just making sure that the people are heard — and I know they have been,” he said. “And just carrying on with what [Scott Briggs] was doing.”
Duft said Briggs “had a lot of knowledge” and was going to be “well missed” in office.
“It’s going to take me a long time,” he said. “Don’t worry; I’m gonna pick his brain.”
Duft has lived in Lyon County for more than 30 years and has served on the Lyon County Fair Board for 10 years as its president, chairman of the board, and a member. He has experience as a 4-H leader and served on the Lyon County Extension board. Duft worked at Detroit Diesel for 25 years until the company relocated its operations out of state.
During his campaign, Duft said economic development and taxes were some of the biggest issues facing Lyon County, and he hoped to focus on budgeting for health care facilities, senior centers, education and roadways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.