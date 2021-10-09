The Emporia State University’s Theatre Department will present “Urinetown: The Musical” as this year’s Homecoming scholarship fundraiser.
The production targets capitalism and social issues in a satirical way that is sure to have the audience laughing.
“We knew that we wanted to find something that was engaging to the audiences and something that was kind of ambitious in its scope, it’s a large musical with a lot of moving parts,” said Pete Rydberg, director of theatre at ESU. “Message is important, theme is central, but I also wanted to produce something that will have people’s toes tapping and will have them humming and smiling on the way out of the theater. ‘Urinetown’ is just a good time, it is a fun musical.”
The production has even been working within the community to bring awareness to topics related to it.
“We have connected with the Prophet Aquatic Research Center who is in turn working within the community to talk about conservation and water-related issues, so we are transforming the lobby of theater into a water awareness and conservation installation featuring everything from college research presentations to government materials and resources to elementary and middle school art projects,” Rydberg said. “It will be a really cool dynamic of messaging even before the patrons enter the space.”
The entire production team is very excited to be back on-stage, in-person this year as last year the productions were live streamed.
“We couldn’t have live audiences and there’s no question that that live element of theatre, and that feedback loop with the audience members and the performers and designers and managers, the ensemble and the audience are all one giant organism, and to have half of that missing during COVID was really hard,” Rydberg added. “It’s great to be back, we are thrilled to be a part of ESU homecoming, and we think this is a great triumphant return to ESU campus and the Emporia community.”
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 - 23 and 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Audience members will be asked to wear masks, as the actors will be unmasked. It is suggested that viewers are ages 16 and up due to sensitive content.
The team is confident that there will be secure patron safety and that if anyone is uncomfortable with it being in-person, there will still be live streaming options available. General admission ticket sales open Oct. 11 and reservations can be made at Emporiastatetickets.com or by calling 620-341-5256.
They will also be available between 9 - 4 p.m. weekdays at ESU’s King Hall RM 201. To purchase a livestream pass, visit showtix4u.com [Keyword: Emporia].
