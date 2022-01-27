A testing clinic will open at the Lyon County Fairgrounds next month.
According to Lyon County Public Health, WellHealth will conduct PCR saliva COVID-19 tests beginning Feb. 1 at the Bowyer Building, 2700 W. US-50.
The site will be open 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday. To schedule a COVID-19 test through WellHealth, please visit https://www.gogettested.com.
Additional information about COVID-19 can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org.
