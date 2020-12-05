The Emporia Gazette
Postseason honors for area 8-man and 1A football teams were announced this weekend, with local students heavily represented among their leagues top offensive and defensive players. An up-to-date list of awards is included below. The Gazette will continue to provide updates on more honors as they are released.
Kansas Class 1A District #1 All-District Teams
First Team Offense: QB Damon Redeker (Olpe), RB Kynden Robert (Olpe), RB Luke Detwiler (Lyndon). WR Jordan Barnard (Olpe), UTIL Derek Hoelting (Olpe), OL Ted Skalsky (Olpe), OL Beau Baker (Lyndon), OL Miles Kitselman (Lyndon), OL Max Blaufuss (Olpe), OL Jackson FItch (Lyndon),
First Team Defense: DL Miles Kitselman (Lyndon), DL Garrett Cole (Olpe), DL Beau Baker (Lyndon), DL Max Blaufuss (Olpe), LB Ted Sklasky (Olpe), LB Dustin Tobler (Lyndon), LB Derek Hoelting (Olpe), DB Damon Redeker (Olpe), DB Luke Detwiler (Lyndon), DB Ethan Edington (Lyndon), DB Toby Miller (Lyndon)
First Team Special Teams: P Ethan Edington (Lyndon), K Gabe Castillo (Olpe), SPECIAL Luke Detwiler (Lyndon)
Second Team Offense: QB Darian Massey (Lyndon), UTIL Toby Miller (Lyndon)
Second Team Defense: DL Jordan Barnard (Olpe), DL Brayden Weiss (Olpe), LB Chris Olsson (Olpe), LB Micah Hardman (Lyndon), DB Braden Heins (Northern Heights)
Second Team Special Teams: K Ethan Edington (Lyndon), SPECIAL Damon Redeker (Olpe)
Honorable Mentions, Offense: UTIL Cody Medlen (Northern Heights)
Honorable Mentions, Defense: DL Kaedin Massey (Northern Heights), LB Trey Bazil (Lyndon)
Lyon County League 8-Man Football
All-League Teams
First Team Offense: OL Isaac Miser (Madison), OL Andy Andrews (Hartford), OL Caleb Fehr (Lebo), TE Drew Stutesman (Madison), RB Shayden Sull (Hartford), RB Kyle Reese (Lebo), RB Ryan Wolgram (Madison), QB Devan McEwen (Lebo), Flex Player Hunter Engle (Madison), K Chase Harrison (Madison), KR Ryan Wolgram (Madison)
First Team Defense: DL Austin Bailey (Lebo), DL Kevin Heineken (Lebo), DE Hunter Engle (Madison), DE Chase Harrison (Madison), LB Drew Stutesman (Lebo), LB Kyle Reese (Lebo), CB Ryan Wolgram (Madison), CB Brome Rayburn (Madison)
Second Team Offense: OL Austin Bailey (Lebo), OL Kris Trujillo (Hartford), OL Kevin Heineken (Madison), TE Jerome Ferguson (Lebo), QB Ali Smith (Hartford), WR Luke Davies (Lebo), K Kyle Reese (Lebo), KR Kyle Reese (Lebo)
Second Team Defense: DL Andy Andrews (Hartford), DE Jerome Ferguson (Lebo), DE Keith Kinzle (Hartford), LB Isaac Miser (Madison), Andrew Bailey (Lebo), CB Devan McEwen (Lebo), CB Luke Davies (Lebo), CB Shayden Sull (Hartford), P Kyle Reese (Lebo)
