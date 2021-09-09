Emporia High’s football season opener last Friday was one it would rather forget. However, with Topeka West coming to town this Friday, the Spartans will need to learn from their week one mistakes before they can flush the game from their memory.
The Emporia offense was handcuffed in a 22-2 loss at Hayden, a game in which it only managed 73 total yards and turned the ball over four times.
The Spartans’ only points came courtesy of their defense, which played considerably better than their offense and held Hayden to just 210 yards while forcing two turnovers.
Emporia’s offensive line was owned at the line of scrimmage all night long. Head coach Keaton Tuttle said that this week in practice, the team has been focusing on what each individual player needs to do in a given situation.
“We have to not try to do somebody else’s job, not try to worry about other positions,” he said. “We just have to do what we do at our individual positions well. It’s not a time to try to press or try to do too much. We just have to do what we do and just be better at it and continue.”
The Spartans were able to run a “really good practice” prior to the JV game on Labor Day Monday and Tuttle added that overall practice has gone well this week.
“We’re starting to see some more seniors and juniors step up as leaders, holding younger kids accountable, just kind of telling them like, ‘Hey, you know this is how or how we don’t do things around here,’” he said. “It’s kind of nice to see that they’re getting them in line, getting them on board, and I think there’ll be a lot of positive that comes out of that.”
Topeka West enters Friday night’s game after being handled 45-6 by Washburn Rural in week one. The Chargers went just 1-6 in 2020 with their one win being a 59-58 thriller against Highland Park, which hasn’t won a game since 2014.
But despite its record, Tuttle doesn’t want his team sleeping on Topeka West.
“We’ve told them all week long that it’s a very winnable game but it’s also a very losable game,” he said. “We have to show up with our best game and let things go as they fall.”
Tuttle said that offensively, the Chargers are very athletic and will present a different attack than what the Spartans saw last week. Topeka West wants to throw the ball first, whereas Hayden looked primarily to run the ball between the tackles.
“They have a quarterback who can move, throws pretty well,” Tuttle said. “He can produce a lot of stuff out of nothing. We’ve got to make sure we get them contained and covered. That’s going to be the biggest thing. I think that if we can slow down their passing game, we’ve got a pretty good chance.”
Last week, the Spartan defense held Hayden quarterback Gavin Arnold to just 10 of 21 passing for 103 yards. At times, they were also able to put pressure on him in the backfield, including a sack for a safety.
But regardless of how well the defense plays against Topeka West, Tuttle knows his offense needs to take a step forward if Emporia hopes to pull out the W.
“What we did last week just is not going to cut it,” he said. “I think if we can move the ball effectively running and we stop their passing game, we should have a pretty good shot.”
Friday’s game will be the Spartans’ home opener as well as their first game back at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium after playing last year’s games at its on-campus field due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuttle said the team is looking forward to returning to its normal home stadium, a place that offers a feeling of greater importance than the field behind the high school where the Spartans practice every day.
“There’s a special atmosphere there,” he said. “ … It just feels more like this is a real home game where, you know, a lot of last year just kind of felt like a scrimmage or something like that all the time. Which it wasn’t, but that’s almost how it felt playing where we were playing. It’s a fun atmosphere to play in. It’s a nice facility.”
The Spartans and the Chargers will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday. There is no limit on fan attendance and masks will not be required, although they will be strongly encouraged. Families are asked to sit in pods and socially distance as possible.
