I wanted to give a shoutout to Jerry with L-CAT (Lyon County Area Transit) for providing not only transportation, but for being instrumental in creating a very special family reunion. My uncle, Gerald, lives in Emporia. For his 92nd birthday, Uncle Gerald wanted to visit his 95-year-old sister, Cleora, in Trenton, MO. Uncle Gerald was realistic that it was not a reasonable option for him to attempt the drive himself. He contacted L-CAT and explained the situation in hopes that they may have a driver who was “off” and may be willing to pick up an extra job. Much to Uncle Gerald’s surprise he was told that L-CAT could help him with his trip. He re-confirmed that they understood that Trenton was 220 miles one-way. They did and the trip was “booked.”
Uncle Gerald was given a 30-minute time window between 6 – 6:30 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021. Jerry (with L-CAT) promptly arrived at 6:15 am and began the journey. They arrived at Aunt Cleora’s around 11 am. Jerry helped my uncle up the steep steps into my aunt’s house, and gave them some time to themselves. Although my uncle calls Aunt Cleora several times a day, it had been almost two years since they were able to see each other. After a visit at Aunt Cleora’s, Jerry successfully maneuvered getting Uncle Gerald and Aunt Cleora to Hardee’s where they met up with their cousin Caroline for lunch. Caroline (87) was the youngster of the group. After lunch, the day continued for Uncle Gerald, Aunt Cleora and Caroline with a drive to Jamesport, around the family farm and through Daviess County. Jerry and Uncle Gerald left Aunt Cleora in good hands with Caroline, and around 6:30 p.m. they started the drive back to Emporia.
Uncle Gerald provided me with many heart-warming details of that day’s trip. Jerry’s version may be a little different. I know that when I talked with Aunt Cleora on the following Monday, she told me it was the best day ever. She also told me Jerry was just like “family.”
Ayse Taimuty
Bakersfield, Cali.
