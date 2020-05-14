Lyon County Public Health and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed the third known death of COVID-19 in Lyon County Thursday evening.
The patient was a Hispanic man in his 40s.
Contact investigations are ongoing and any identified close contacts have been quarantined at home and monitored for symptoms by Lyon County Public Health staff.
“Our public health team wishes to extend our deepest condolences for the loss of your loved one," Renee Hively, Lyon County Health Officer, said in a written release.
Health officials urges everyone to call your medical provider if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or difficulty breathing. Do not visit in-person prior to receiving confirmation from that healthcare provider. Continue to follow all Public Health guidelines referencing COVID-19.
Lyon County residents can stay informed by visiting: www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/
