Life Time, the nation’s premier healthy lifestyle brand which owns and produces the Garmin DK, the world’s premier gravel event, today announced the 2020 DK, which had been rescheduled for September 12, 2020, has been cancelled due to persisting COVID-19 concerns. The decision to cancel comes after thorough input from community leaders and reviewing the latest scientific data trends on the Coronavirus pandemic.
"Our team has worked hard for many weeks to determine if an event could take place in Emporia this Fall and we have been in regular communication with local community and health leaders to determine our best path forward,” said Lelan Dains, DK Race Director at Life Time. “While we hoped that something could be done, if even with an altered capacity, we now realize the safest and most responsible thing to do for our athletes, volunteers, and community is cancel the 2020 event."
Life Time is offering registered athletes their choice of four options. Participants have been requested to select their choice by August 7:
Complimentary deferral into the 2021 event (June 5, 2021)
Complimentary deferral into the 2022 event (June 4, 2022)
Donation of original entry fee to the Life Time Foundation (benefitting the Emporia Unified School District 253 school lunch program) and receive a guaranteed, non-complimentary entry into their choice of the 2021 or 2022 event
Full refund (excluding processing fees)
Danny Giefer, Mayor City of Emporia added, “The decision to cancel an event is never an easy one, and I appreciate the thought and work that Life Time has put into planning the 2020 race. While we are all disappointed the event can't occur as planned, we can look forward to 2021 and a continued long-term relationship hosting the world's premier gravel cycling race right here in Emporia."
The DK team at Life Time is looking ahead with both reflection of the past and excitement for the future. With a promised new name, fresh look and a continued focus on growing the sport, the 2021 event is promised to be a first-of-its-kind experience for athletes, volunteers and community members. In addition to the rebrand, which is set to roll out over the coming months, Life Time is in the process of creating an event industry-focused diversity, equity and inclusion coalition.
Find the full letter issued to registered participants this morning here.
The Garmin DK is owned and produced by Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand. It is among more than 30 premier athletic events owned and produced by the company across the nation, which also operates more than 150 athletic resorts and spas in the U.S. and Canada. Life Time strives to produce exceptional event experiences for both participants and spectators as an extension of its Healthy Way of Life philosophy.
