May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and Newman Regional Health wants to ensure that everyone in the areas it serves knows the signs and symptoms of a stroke, as well as what to do in response.
Aubrey Arnold, Quality Improvement Specialist and Time-Critical Diagnosis Coordinator at NRH, said that each year there are more than 795,000 strokes, making it the fifth-leading cause of death in the country and the leading disease that causes serious long-term disabilities. Strokes are particularly prevalent in individuals over the age of 65, as 75% of strokes occur within that population.
“A stroke is sometimes called a ‘brain attack,’” Arnold said. “Most often, stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain stops because it is blocked by a clot. The brain cells in the immediate area begin to die because they stop getting the oxygen and nutrients they need to function.”
Arnold said that there are two types of stroke: ischemic, which is caused by a blood clot, and hemorrhagic, which is caused by a broken blood vessel that leads to bleeding into the brain.
Symptoms of a stroke include sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg, particularly on one side of the body, along with confusion and difficulty speaking or understanding speech. Additionally, people might experience vision trouble in one or both eyes as well as a sudden severe headache, dizziness and loss of balance or coordination.
Arnold said that immediate action is required when the signs of a stroke present themselves.
“Don’t wait for the symptoms to improve or worsen. If you believe you’re having a stroke or someone you know is having a stroke, call 911 immediately,” she said. “That’s really imperative. We can’t do our job unless they get to the hospital, and then we can take very good care of them.”
Arnold said that the longer blood flow to the brain is disrupted, the greater the damage that is caused, so “every minute counts.”
“We want to stress that people get to the hospital as soon as they can,” she said. “ … We have a definitive period of time that we can give what’s known as a clot-buster medication and so the quicker that a patient can come in, the quicker we can administer that medication or shift them to a higher level of care that can provide that service as well to better their outcomes.”
The aftereffects of a stroke can vary widely depending on the individual and the time it takes for them to get treatment, Arnold said, and can range anywhere from no long-term consequences to death.
Early prevention is key to minimizing the negative consequences of a stroke. To prevent a stroke, Arnold said that individuals with high blood pressure should work with their doctor to bring that under control.
“Managing your high blood pressure is the most important thing you can do to avoid a stroke,” she said. “And if you smoke, quit, obviously. If you have diabetes, learn how to manage it well. And then make sure you maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly.”
Arnold said that NRH is a top performer in the state of Kansas and in the nation when it comes to stroke care.
“I want to give a huge shoutout to our emergency department, radiology and lab staff for their commitment in taking such great care of our patients,” she said. “It is important that you do your part in recognizing the signs of a stroke by calling 911 and getting to the hospital so that we can do our part in taking care of you.”
She also said that what has made NRH so successful in treating strokes is its culture of interdepartmental cooperation.
“What sets us apart is the collaboration between the ED staff, between the radiology department, between the lab department, and people know that it’s really important,” Arnold said. “We have processes in place that, once this patient comes in, most of the time we know that a stroke is coming in before they even hit our door. So shout out to EMS too because they’re integral in and they let us know, ‘Hey, we have a stroke coming’.”
A stroke must be diagnosed via computerized tomography (CT) scan, and Arnold said that the early assessment of a likely stroke patient allows the emergency department to immediately get the patient into the scan room.
“Our times are really quick because everybody works together,” she said.
