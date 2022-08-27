“Plan now to attend the 27th annual Power of the Past Antique Engine & Tractor Show, Sept. 9-11, at Ottawa.”
That’s the welcome from Bob Eichenberger, Pomona farmer, Big Iron representative and longtime show promoter.
“Home of Warner Manufacturing and Union Foundry, Ottawa is the place to see farm implements of the past,” Eichenberger said.
At Forest Park in Ottawa, the show is cosponsored by the Franklin County Convention & Visitors Bureau and Integrity Insurance Agency.
Kansas Chapter Three IH (International Harvester) Collectors will host a display featuring IH Farmall tractors and engines. “However, all brands of tractors and engines are welcome to be displayed,” Eichenberger emphasized.
“This show is much more than a gathering of gas engine and tractor enthusiasts,” Eichenberger clarified. “Still, those are pretty amazing when all of the engines are chugging at the same time.”
With the passage of time, many of the younger generation have never seen or experienced farm life in its heyday. “This show creates a learning experience where the future meets the past,” Eichenberger said.
“We say to senior citizens, come out and see the farm equipment of your youth,” Eichenberger continued. “To the younger generation, we say observe an experience of the ‘pre-computer age.’ Everyone should see the Power of the Past.”
Breakfast kicks off each day at 7 a.m., with the national anthem at 8 a.m. Music will be on the grounds with homemade ice cream and a petting zoo throughout the show.
Daily features include craft show, flea market, threshing, hay baling, silage blowing, rock crushing, operating sawmill, rope making, and more.
“There will be a Parade of Power every afternoon at 2 p.m.,” Eichenberger said. A kiddie corner is Saturday afternoon followed by the ladies’ shoe throw/skillet toss.
Church is Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. The garden tractor pull is Sunday starting at noon.
Climax of the three-day affair following the Sunday parade will be raffle drawing for the Farmall tractor and other tools.
A complete schedule and other details can be found at www.powerofthepast.net.
