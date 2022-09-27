Doris Jean Rowe of Emporia died on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. She was 88.
Doris was born on August 18, 1934 in Council Grove, Kansas the daughter of Lester and Bertha Clark Dains. She married Ronald Duane Rowe on October 4, 1988 in Emporia, Kansas. He died on January 13, 2019 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: son, Jerry Mallory; grandsons, Michael Mallory, Ryan Jensen, and Brandon Jensen.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Shirley Jensen; brother, David Dains, and sisters, Della Lyons, and Pat Johnson.
Doris owned and operated Mallory’s Café in Council Grove, Kansas and then the Wagon Wheel Bar and Grill in Strong City. She later worked at S&S Café, in Emporia.
Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Private burial will be at a later date at Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Manhattan. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
