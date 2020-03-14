The Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas officially updated its tax abatement policy for 2020 during an action session Friday morning at the Trusler Business Center.
“Every year I reset the dollar amount because I get to know the numbers of the federal census,” said RDA President Kent Heerman. “The only thing that really gets changed on this on a federal basis is what the minimum salary threshold.”
Like in years past, Heermann said local corporations and businesses would have two methods: the constitutional method and the industrial revenue bond method. In general, constitutional caveats only apply to manufacturing, assembly, research and development and interstate warehousing businesses, while industrial revenue bonds are reserved for separate categories such as residential development.
Heermann continued on to outline the requirements for both new and existing businesses.
“For new businesses to be eligible for abatement, the qualifying business must make a capital investment of a minimum of $2 million in new construction, with 25 employees making the average annual salary — that number resets every year and is about $35,354 this year … If you’re an existing manufacturer, you have to create an increase in employment by up to 10 percent but not less than 2 [percent], again meeting that threshold of $35,354. They also must increase their investment by 110 percent of their existing capital investment, which is their real property building by up to $1.5 million, but not less than $500,000. Then things get into whether a business is eligible for a partial abatement on new construction based on job creation.”
Without many changes from last year’s requirements, Heermann said it would remain the RDA’s continual goal to grant tax abatements based on adding value to the community rather than just making decisions based solely on numbers on spreadsheets.
“The city and county will consider granting a tax abatement based only on clear and factual demonstration of economic benefits of the city and county through advancement of our economic development goals,” Heermann said.
During the meeting, the RDA also:
F Approved the organization’s 2019 finance review
F Held executive session regarding corporation matters
