The Emporia State Women’s basketball team continued its undefeated season at White Auditorium Thursday evening, grabbing an easy 74-49 victory over the five-win Northeastern State RiverHawks.
Although the Lady Hornets offense wasn’t firing on all cylinders early, ESU needed only 13 points to hold an advantage at the end of the first quarter. Eight RiverHawks turnovers and a 3-of-12 mark from the field for NSU shooters in the opening 10 minutes allowed ESU to build on its early lead, as the Lady Hornets earned a double-digit cushion early in the second at 24-13.
“It was just a lethargic start to the game, honestly,” ESU Head Coach Toby Wynn said. “So much of what we do depends on being able to make shots. Making shots obviously creates momentum and creates energy, and when you’re not putting the ball in the basket it’s hard to develop that.”
By the halftime whistle, ESU had built its largest advantage of the game so far, heading into the locker room up 35-19. Despite the lopsided score line, a cursory view of the halftime stats revealed a closer game than expected — both teams shot under 35 percent from the field while the rebound margin only favored ESU by five. The biggest differences came both on the defensive side of the ball and at the charity stripe for the Lady Hornets, which forced 15 RiverHawks miscues compared to eight of their own in the first 20 minutes, and went a perfect 10-10 from the line throughout the half.
“I think the bench really helped us out tonight,” said senior guard Mollie Mounsey who finished the night with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and a perfect 4 for 4 mark on free throws. “They just did a really good job of coming in and bringing the extra energy we needed, especially when we started to switch to a bit of a full-court press in the second.”
Consecutive baskets from the RiverHawks to begin the third quarter looked to set the table for a more competitive second half, but back-to-back-to-back swishes from long range by junior guards Kali Martin, Fredricka Sheats and freshman guard Grace Gordon saw the Hornets grab their first 20-point lead by the 5:44 mark. The RiverHawks didn’t bring their deficit to below 19 throughout the remainder of the quarter, heading into the final period down 52-33 and eventually falling by their largest deficit of the game at 25.
The Lady Hornets bench almost doubled the production of Northeastern State’s reserves, outscoring the unit 35-17. Altogether, the RiverHawks shot 35 percent for the contest, turning the ball over 25 times on the way to their ninth consecutive loss.
The Lady Hornets (21-6, 14-4 MIAA) will conclude regular-season play this Saturday with a home matchup against Rogers State. Tip from White Auditorium is set for 1:30 p.m.
“Playing in front of the home crowd has been huge for us this year,” said Sheats who finished with a team-high 16 points on 6-10 shooting. “So, we definitely want to come out with that same effort for senior day and send everyone home happy again.”
ESU 13 22 17 22 — 74
NSU 7 12 14 16 — 49
ESU — Laudan (6), Wayne (3), Mounsey (15), Jobe (12), Handy (3), Martin (8), Sheats (16), Gordon (11)
NSU — Sanchez (2), Lee (8) Maegan Lee (4), Collins (18), Ho (6), Brooks (3), Hellyer (3), McClain (2), Morrow (2)
