The Kansas Board of Regents unanimously approved Emporia State University's proposal that will bring sweeping changes to the university's workforce policy, including allowing easier dismissal of tenured faculty and potentially shutter academic programs Wednesday afternoon.
This is a developing story. We will have more on this soon.
