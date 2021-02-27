Reviewed by Cynthia Kane
Hannah, Kristen. Firefly Lane. St. Martin’s Griffin, 2009. $17.99
I will be candid. When I first started reading “Firefly Lane” and then saw the promotions for the series on Netflix, my first thought was, “I’ve seen this story before when it was the movie Beaches.” And indeed, there are many similarities between Kristin Hannah’s novel and the 1988 film with Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. Both cover a long-time friendship of two women who met as adolescents; both outline very effectively the challenges of staying friends when each person becomes an adult; and both emphasize that true friendship can withstand almost any test.
The unique part of “Firefly Lane” is Hannah’s ability to describe realistically the emotional bond of Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, who first meet in eighth grade, 1974, when Tully and her unconventional mother move to Kate’s street of Firefly Lane. Kate has reached the awkward age in which she feels distinctly uncool, not helped by Tully’s beauty and apparent confidence in herself. Both soon realize, though, that each envies the other’s life. Kate has a loving, close family that Tully longs for, while Tully has the ability to set and achieve long-term career goals in journalism as well as the admiration of Kate’s mother.
The girls become “TullyandKate” in high school and college, and their closeness continues until Kate realizes that she really does not want the professional life of news reporting that is Tully’s all-consuming passion. Kate marries John Ryan, a co-worker of Tully, and becomes a stay-at-home mother. Tully quickly rises through local news networks to the national realm, culminating in an Oprah-like television show called “The Girlfriend Hour”.
And, it is at that point where their friendship is broken. Tully’s ambition for ratings, coupled with a very real desire to heal a rift between Kate and her daughter, ends in disaster on an episode of “The Girlfriend Hour”. Hannah’s writing is at its best here, demonstrating Tully’s and Kate’s diverging points of view and showing how difficult it can be to forgive.
My favorite parts of “Firefly Lane,” as someone around the same age as Tully and Kate, are Hannah’s vivid details of culture points in the 1970s through the early 2000s. I laughed and remembered well the harvest gold ’70s kitchen appliances, the big hair and shoulder pads of the 1980s, and the ’90s Jennifer Aniston “Rachel” hairstyle.
At one point, Tully and Kate are separated as teenagers and they write letters back and forth. Hannah has a fun addition on her website that features their additional letters, as well as more information about the songs and other references in the book. Check it out at https://kristinhannah.com/books/firefly-lane/behind-the-book.
