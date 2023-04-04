A Paraguayan pianist will perform in Emporia next week.
Daniel Ayala will visit Emporia State University this month to work with music students and perform. Ayala teaches contemporary piano at the Universidad Nacional de Asuncion and the Instituto Superior de Bellas Artes.
He will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, where he will be collaborating with ESU faculty Ramiro Miranda on violin, Kevin Rabas on drums and Riley Day on bass. This concert is free and open to the public. The music for this concert includes Ayala’s original compositions and arrangements of Paraguayan music, which includes an array of styles based in the bebop language, modal jazz, Latin and avant-garde.
Ayala studied classical piano with Dr. Reena Natenberg at Pittsburg State University and jazz/contemporary piano and improvisation with Dr. Whitney Ashe at Western Illinois University. He has played alongside important figures of jazz such as Village Vanguard Orchestra, Michael Weiss, Aaron Kipola, Don Norton, Dan Miller and Alan Baylock among others. Native of Paraguay, his music includes an array of styles that combine jazz with traditional Paraguayan music, heavily based in improvisation. He is active in the Paraguayan music scene with his quartet playing classic and modern standards rooted in the bebop, post-bop, modal jazz, Latin jazz and swing tradition as well as original compositions. In 2021, he recorded his first album as a pianist and composer with his quintet (piano, guitar, alto sax, bass and drums) called “Sugestión” available on all music platforms.
In addition, Ayala will be collaborating with the Emporia Symphony Orchestra and ESU Jazz bands during his residency. The Emporia Symphony Orchestra will premiere Dr. Gary Ziek’s newly composed Violin Concerto on April 18 and the ESU jazz band is presenting a concert on April 20.
Ayala is a recipient of a Partners of the Americas travel grant. He will be touring the state of Kansas to perform his Modern Paraguayan Music concert.
