The Olpe boys continue their quest for the first state title in school history when they battle with Little River in the Class 1A-Div. I state semifinal at 7 p.m. tonight.
The Eagles (15-3) began this season 8-0 before dropping three of their final seven regular-season games, including the finale against Osage City on Feb. 22. However, they have responded in the postseason, outscoring opponents 147-83 through three games in what was one of the toughest sub-state brackets in the state.
Meanwhile, Little River (22-1) has also cruised through its postseason matchups, blasting Goessel, Solomon and Clifton-Clyde by a combined score of 189-117. Little River’s offense is powered by its senior point guard Jayden Garrison, who averages 24.3 points per game and was named the Class 1A-Div. I Boys Player of the Year last year.
The lone loss for Little River this season came on Feb. 19. against Inman (9-12). The Teutons were able to neutralize Garrison, holding him to just six points en route while handing Little River a shocking 63-45 defeat.
Olpe is playing in its sixth state semifinal game in school history, all of which have come during the tenure of head coach Chris Schmidt. The Eagles are just 1-4 in semifinal matchups, with their lone win coming in their first appearance in 2002, the same year the 2021 team’s oldest seniors were born. They have not made it this far in the state tournament since 2015.
Little River has experienced a revitalization recently, making its first appearance in the state tournament in two decades last season. Little River was one of several teams in 2020 to reach the state semifinal before the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is Little River’s ninth appearance in the final four, where it is 5-3 all-time, although its last win came in 1999.
The key in this game will be how Olpe’s stringent defense -- which has held teams to 35.7 points per game this year -- matches up against Little River’s high-flying offense -- which has averaged 64 points per game. If the Eagles can find a way to restrain Garrison on defense and take care of the ball on offense, they should have a fair shot at making a championship game appearance.
The winner of this game will take on the winner of South Gray and Ness City at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.