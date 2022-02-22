A weekend break-in at an Emporia pharmacy led to the theft of pain medicine.
A police report released Monday confirmed someone entered Haag Pharmacy, 1400 West 12th Avenue, at 2:17 a.m. Saturday by damaging a front sliding glass door.
Once inside, the burglar stole an estimated 4,000 doses of hydrocodone, valued at $480. Damage to the door is estimated at $2,000.
The report shows police arrived at the business within five minutes of the break-in, but no arrests have been announced. No one was injured.
(1) comment
I have to wonder why this controlled drug was not kept in a locked and or secure location and why someone who only had 5 minutes was able to break in, grab the medication from its location and disappear? Did this person have reasonable knowledge of where this medication is located?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.