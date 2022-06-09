A free expungement clinic will be held from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. June 17, in the Lyon County Courthouse Jury Assembly Room.
No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome.
Persons who are interested in learning about expunging their arrest and/or conviction records should make plans to try and stop in. Attorneys from Kansas Legal Services and the Lyon County Prosecutor’s office will be on hand to help with information about this opportunity. Some financial resources may be available to help with past due fines and or filing fees.
For those who are eligible, legal representation will be provided to obtain the expungement. For those that do not know if they are eligible this will be an opportunity to find out.
If a person cannot make it to the event, the opportunity for help remains available through Kansas Legal Services. Expunging past criminal records can help in many areas including employment and housing. For more information go to www.kansaslegalservices.org or www.lycolawlibrary.org.
