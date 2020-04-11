The Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the Legislative Coordinating Council exceeded its authority when it tried to overturn a gubernatorial executive order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 people during the coronavirus pandemic.
The LCC had issued the revocation of Executive Order No. 20-18, which limited religious and funeral gatherings to groups of 10 or less. Kelly sued the LCC on Thursday, prompting a fast-track of proceedings via video-conferencing Saturday morning.
“In this time of crisis, the question before the court is whether a seven-member legislative committee has the power to overrule the governor. The answer is no,” Clay Britton, chief counsel for the governor, said during the hearing.
Attorneys for the LCC said the court should consider that the resolution that gave the panel its authority was a "compromise." The LCC is comprised of seven members, five of whom are Republicans.
Both sides agree that worshipers should avoid gathering in large groups to avoid the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Many churches have been conducting services online for weeks, and none have publicly announced plans to reopen their doors to worshippers. The state has identified four outbreaks stemming from religious gatherings.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state grew Saturday by 102, to 1,268. Kansas also reported five more deaths, bringing the total to 55.
According to a press release sent by the Kansas Supreme Court, the court narrowly ruled that "the revocation could not stand, because the resolution failed to give the LCC the necessary power to override the Governor's order."
The decision did not address other issues mentioned during the written filings, according to the release, including whether the Kansas Legislature's "attempt to give the LCC authority to act while it was away from Topeka was lawful and whether the Governor's order infringed on religious freedom."
"This controversy arises in the wake of an emergency proclamation issued by Governor Kelly on March 12, 2020, in response to the global public health crisis related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and her follow-up executive orders," the majority opinion reads. "The LCC purported to revoke one executive order. We are asked to determine whether it acted within its lawful authority. We hold that it did not. As ultimately acknowledged by all counsel during oral arguments today, even if we accept House Concurrent Resolution 5025 as an otherwise valid exercise of legislative authority, its plain text did not authorize the LCC to revoke Executive Order 20-18. That acknowledgment ends this controversy.
"We need not and do not decide the merits of other arguments advanced or attempted to be advanced by the parties — including whether a concurrent resolution passed by the Legislature can delegate its oversight authority under KEMA to the LCC; whether the statutes creating and enabling the LCC affect the KEMA analytical framework; whether due process is violated by the type of notice about the Governor's executive orders; or whether Executive Order 20-18 was a legally valid or constitutional exercise of the Governor's authority, despite its limitation on religious gatherings."
Access to a recording of Saturday's oral argument is available on the Supreme Court’s oral argument archive webpage. All documents filed in this case are available to the public on the Kelly v LCC case page at www.kscourts.org.
