LAWRENCE — Treyson True placed third in the varsity boys Gold Division race at the Rim Rock Farm High School Cross Country Classic on Saturday. That was the lead spot for the Spartans, who saw the boys place 21st as a team and the girls 17th at the annual race that included runners from six different states.
“Treyson is having the breakout that we knew he was ready for,” EHS head coach Mike Robinson said. “He modeled what we tell the kids — to compete hard. He was in 17th at the mile, ninth at the two-mile and then fought from sixth to third in the last 600 meters.”
His time of 16:05 was almost two minutes ahead of the next closest Spartan, Lane Wullschleger, who was 111th overall (17:57). Jonathan Laudie was 113th (17:58), Zac Proehl was 126th (18:10) and Caleb Hollenbeck was 128th (18:14).
Robinson said while he saw a few other runners make strides, it was largely a day that fell short of expectation.
“As a team, I felt like we were more participants today than competitors,” he said. “I’ve seen better from them this season, so (Saturday) may have just been an off day.”
The girls finished 17th, with freshman Elizabeth Willhite continuing to be the first Spartan across the finish. Her time of 20:43 placed her 46th. Avery Gutierrez (21:07), Kelsey Boettcher (21:25) and Miranda Taylor (21:41) all placed within the top 100.
“The girls competed fairly well today despite a few health concerns,” Robinson said. “We have two weeks off from competition, so I’m confident we’ll head into the postseason racing better team-wise. Elizabeth didn’t ... look very good at the mile mark, but ended up running really well.”
E-High tennis canceled
Emporia High’s varsity tennis invitational that was scheduled on Saturday was canceled due to inclement weather.
