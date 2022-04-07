The Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to two separate accidents in the same area of US Highway 56 Thursday, nearly three hours apart.
According to Deputy Eric Williams, the first accident occurred at 12:03 p.m., when the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Miller First Responders and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched to the 1900 block of US-56 Hwy, for a report of an injury accident.
The investigation determined that 46-year-old Kimberly Colon, of Milford, was driving a 2012 Freightliner water truck eastbound on US-56 Hwy, when the wind caused the tank to go off road.
Colon overcorrected causing her to lose control of the vehicle and go into the south ditch. The Freightliner overturned before landing on its wheels. She was transported to Newman Regional Health with suspected serious injuries.
Colon was not wearing a seatbelt.
The second accident occurred at 2:49 p.m. in the 1700 block of US Highway 56.
The investigation determined that 80-year-old Ralph Frey, of Topeka, was eastbound on US-56 Hwy, when he fell asleep, causing his vehicle, a 2017 Ram Promaster City, to go into the south ditch.
Frey continued to travel in the ditch until he struck a concrete culvert, causing his vehicle, to turn onto its passenger side in a creek. He had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Health with suspected minor injuries.
Frey was wearing his seatbelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.