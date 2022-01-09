Four people were transported after a two-vehicle wreck on the interstate Sunday afternoon.
According to a written release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred at 5:54 p.m. at mile marker 130.
Lyon County Sheriffs Sergeant Zachary Shafer said that the investigation determined that 85-year-old Janette Reh of Richmond was driving a 2000 Toyota Echo northbound when she was rear-ended by a 2014 Chevy Cruze driven by 24-year-old Hannah Pope of Emporia.
Pope and her 3-year-old passenger were transported to Newman Regional Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Reh and passenger 79-year-old, Lawrence Reh, were also transported to Newman Regional Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
All occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.
The investigation is ongoing by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
