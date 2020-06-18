Voting for the 17th Annual Readers Choice Awards is officially underway.
The Emporia Gazette’s Readers Choice Awards is a contest where readers choose their favorite restaurants, places, businesses and services in town — picking the best of the best in Emporia and its surrounding communities.
It is that time of year again when readers of The Emporia Gazette have a chance to choose their favorite places, businesses and services in town. Readers can choose their favorites in a number of categories — from senior care to best fried chicken, from best auto repair to best florist — and everything in between.
And this year, we have upped the ante.
In the past, readers have only been able to cast their votes once. This year, however, readers can vote for their favorites once per day every day until the polls close on July 9.
We are excited to see who the community chooses as the best of the best this year.
To vote, see page 16 of today’s paper to see a list of categories and then head over to www.emporiagazette.com or www.shopemporiakansas.com to vote online.
Those needing assistance can call the office at 342-4800.
Winners will be announced in a special, pullout section in The Emporia Gazette.
