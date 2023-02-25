Andrew James Mautz, 28, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, at his home in Emporia, Kansas.
He was born September 7, 1994, at Emporia, Kansas, the son of James C. and Carmen Mautz (Lutz). He grew up on the family farm southwest of Hartford and attended the Burlington schools, graduating from Burlington High School in 2013. He then attended the Missouri Welding Institute in Nevada, MO.
Andrew was a driven perfectionist and rapidly acquired a reputation as an excellent welder working in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Wichita, KS. He moved to Emporia in May 2021.
Andrew had tremendous passion for cooking, hunting, and fishing and was an avid Chief’s fan.
He is survived by his mother, Carmen Mautz-Hicks and husband Jeff of Argyle, TX; his father, James C. Mautz and wife Rhonda of Hartford; his siblings, Kevin Mautz (Lisa) and Gina Pope (Dave), of Hartford, and Isaac Mautz of Argyle, TX; his maternal grandfather, David J. Lutz of Lawrence, KS; nephews, Alex Mautz and Shawn Mautz; other relatives and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Rose Marie Nichols (Hagemann) and his paternal grandparents, Otto James and Alma Jeane Mautz.
Visitation was held Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home at Burlington, KS. Family burial services were held Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Care Arc of Emporia sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
