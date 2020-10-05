Norbert G. Schmitz, 92, of Axtell, KS, died Thursday evening, October 1, 2020, at Life Care Center in Seneca.
He was born on December 12, 1927, on a farm northwest of St. Benedict, KS, the son of George and Louise Oenbring Schmitz. He grew up there, attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, helped on the family farm and studied at St. Benedict’s College in Atchison for a year. After returning home, he worked for Ray Droge Construction for several years; as well as farming the family farm. On March 8, 1951, he was inducted into the U.S. Army where he served in Tokyo; first in Finance and then as a Special Service Chaplain’s Assistant. After his discharge in 1953, he returned to the family farm and helped Leslie Droge as a hired man.
On May 2, 1953, he married Dolores H. Deters at Sacred Heart Church in Baileyville. They lived north of Seneca for a year, then south of Baileyville until 1961, before moving to a farm south of Axtell. They farmed, raised livestock and operated a Grade-A Dairy. In 1990, they retired and moved into Axtell.
He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion R.R. Henricks Post 214, all in Axtell.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Dolores on July 1, 2002; a daughter, Mary Kay Schmitz on December 18, 1965; a granddaughter, Stacey Schmitz on September 29, 1990; five brothers, Adrian Schmitz, Clarence B. Schmitz, Francis A. Schmitz, Clarence J. Schmitz and Lambert Schmitz; and two sisters, Martha Engelken and Helen Bergman.
Survivors are his six sons, David A. (Gail) Schmitz of Holton, KS, Lawrence “Larry” (Christy) Schmitz of Reading, KS, James “Jim” (Alice) Schmitz of Frankfort, KS, William J. “Bill” (Wanda) Schmitz of Newton, KS, Dennis Schmitz of Baileyville and Joseph G. “Joe” (Amy) Schmitz of Axtell, KS; a daughter, Janet A. (Mike) Ronnebaum of Axtell, KS; a sister, Norita Rempe of Hutchinson; 19 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 AM on Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Axtell. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rosaries will be prayed at 2 PM on Sunday afternoon, October 4th at Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca and at 7 PM at St. Michael’s Church in Axtell.
Memorials may be given for St. Michael’s Church and/or for St. Michael’s Cemetery, sent in care of the family. A MASK is recommended.
Lauer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com.
