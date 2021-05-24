The Lyon County Commission will discuss the funding available to the county through President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan during its study session on Wednesday morning.
The $1.9 trillion package was passed by both houses of Congress and signed by the President to address the public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of that money -- $65.1 billion -- was earmarked as direct aid for counties and distributed to each county proportionally to its percentage of the U.S. population.
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury website, Lyon County would be eligible for $6,447,740. It is allowed to use the funds to “Support public health expenditures, … Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, .... Replace lost public sector revenue, … Provide premium pay for essential workers, [and] … Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.”
The commission will also hear from Connie Cahoone of SOS Inc. and Mallory Burton of the Lyon County Conservation District to consider their 2022 budget requests.
Additionally, the commission will review the Lyon County Kansas Employee Handbook.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
