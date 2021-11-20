Frederick E. “Fred” Spellman, rural Emporia, died Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. He was 79.
The Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published later. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
