Emporia State’s Mackenzie Dimarco was named the Offensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year to highlight six Hornets on the All-MIAA women’s soccer team. She was joined by Tanna Benefiel on the first-team while Sydney Martens was named third-team with Kailey Corr, Aislinn Hughes and Hannah Woolery earning honorable mention.
Dimarco has rewritten the record book at Emporia State in her freshman season, setting eight school records so far. She has scored a school record 18 goals — including a record eight game-winners — with two assists for a school record 38 points. She shattered the school record with 117 shots and 62 shots on goal. She is leading the MIAA in goals scored, game winning goals, shots, and goals per game, while ranking second in total points. Nationally she is second in game-winning goals, sixth in total goals and ninth in goals per game.
Benefiel was named first-team All-MIAA at midfield after earning third-team honors last season. She scored two goals with an assist while helping the Hornets hold their opponents to just 177 shots on the season.
Martens earned third-team All-MIAA honors after being named honorable mention last year. She played a team high 1,647 minutes this season and was an anchor on the defense that posted seven shutouts and held eight opponents to under 10 shots.
Corr started 16 matches and played 1,351 minutes on defense for the Hornets to earn honorable mention All-MIAA honors as a junior.
Hughes had three goals and two assists in 18 matches to earn honorable mention All-MIAA at midfield in her sophomore year.
Woolery scored two goals with a team high five assists in 15 matches from her midfield position to earn honorable mention All-MIAA as a freshman.
Emporia State, now 12-4-2 on the season, opens MIAA Tournament play on Friday afternoon against Northwest Missouri. Kick-off for the second post-season game on the ESU Pitch is set for 2:00 p.m.
