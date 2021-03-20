No one, including 64-year-old Steven Henry, leaves their house expecting what happened on a main thoroughfare in town to happen to them or a family member.
It was a horrifying story to read in yesterday’s Emporia Gazette: “Emporia man killed following high-speed pursuit; reckless second-degree murder charges pending.”
After an on-again, off-again Emporia Police Department pursuit through town, Devawn Mitchell, 23, of Emporia, raced down W. Sixth Avenue in his vehicle at a high rate of speed and plowed into the rear of Henry’s truck.
Who knows what was going through the mind of Mitchell as he barreled down the middle of town with obviously no regard for other vehicles or pedestrians on the roadway. For more than an hour law enforcement did all they could to stop him and we applaud their efforts.
Henry was pronounced dead at the scene. Just like that. One moment he was cruising through town, like all of us do most days, and the next moment his life is over.
So incredibly sad.
Senseless tragedies such as this one are difficult to process and understand, especially when we all know that it just as easily could have been any one of us or a family member driving down W. Sixth Avenue Thursday around 2:30 p.m.
Life can change in an instant.
To the family and friends of Mr. Henry: We share your grief and our hearts are heavy for you. We can only imagine the pain and heartache you must be experiencing.
You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Ashley Walker
Editor
