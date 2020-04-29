What is Monolaurin?
Monolaurin protects the immune system from a range of infectious agents. It can be found in mammalian breast milk, amniotic fluid, and some foods, most notably coconut oil. It has been shown to protect newborns, whose immune systems are underdeveloped, from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and other respiratory tract viruses. As a dietary supplement, it has been used as an anti-viral and anti-bacterial agent.
Which micro organisms are killed by Monolaurin?
While Monolaurin is most widely used as an anti-viral agent, it also has beneficial effects against pathogenic bacteria, yeasts and fungi. In a study performed at the CDC*, which focused on Monolaurin, they tested a variety of strains of viruses. Monolaurin was able to solubulize the enveloped membrane of 14 human RNA and DNA viruses. These include influenza, RSV, Rubeola, Newcastle’s, Coronavirus, Herpes Simplex types 1 & 2, Epstein- Barr Virus (EBV) and cytomegalovirus. Monolaurin works by disintegrating the lipid envelope coat of viruses. Data from these studies suggest that the loss of virus infectivity is associated with the solubilization of Monolaurin into the envelope. The virus absorbs the fatty acid for its own replication, but the virus winds up destroying its own protective coat.
How can I protect myself during the cold and flu season?
Monolaurin serves as a valuable supplement for people who feel that they are coming down with a cold or flu. Many physicians have developed their own clinical protocols in their cold and flu prevention program and recommend taking several capsules of Monolaurin on an empty stomach. Monolaurin is not the type of nutritional supplement one has to take on a daily basis, but can be taken as a preventative. If one has a fever or swollen lymph glands, it is always best to see a physician, but if you sense the early warning signs of the flu, like sniffles, sore skin and perhaps a scratchy throat, Monolaurin may offer the first line of defense.
Keeping your immune system built up during these times is very important. The Immune System protects the body from contact with Bacteria, Virus Strains, Infections, and so much more. Remember taking quality supplements is very important in getting your health to the quality standards we all want for ourselves. You can find this and so much more at Nature's Paradise, Health Food Store, Emporia’s Locally Family Owned Health Food Store and Nutrition Center.
Editor's note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
*https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseph-edward-bosiljevac-jr-md-phd-facs-73606119
(1) comment
Great article! There tons of info on the internet about the benefits of coconut oil. We don't use a lot of oils, but prefer this to olive oil. We use enough of it to not need capsules, but that is very convenient form of coconut oil for many people. So many ways to build one's immune system exist in nature, and all the info one needs is at your fingertips!
