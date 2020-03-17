American Red Cross Central Plains Account Manager Susan Faler said the coronavirus is disrupting schedules, prompting changes to area blood drives at a time when the need is critical.
Current blood drives scheduled in Lyon County are as follows:
Wednesday - 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Olpe High School blood drive moved to Knights of Columbus building in Olpe. Goal - 44 pints.
Wednesday - Hartford High School blood drive is canceled — rescheduled for June.
Thursday - Emporia High School blood drive moved to the Flinthills Mall next to the theatre, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Goal is 97 pints.
April 6 - Emporia State University blood drive moved to the Flinthills Mall. Goal is 40 pints.
April 6 - Emporia community blood drive at Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus from Noon - 6 p.m. Goal is 80 pints.
April 7 - Emporia community blood drive continues remains at Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Goal is 61 pints.
To make an appointment or find out more, visit www.redcrossblood.org
