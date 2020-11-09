Lyon County’s active COVID cases jumped to 262 after 63 new positives were confirmed over the weekend by Lyon County Public Health officials.
This marks the highest number of active cases in the county to date.
Six recoveries were also reported, bringing the county’s overall case totals to 1,544 since the pandemic reached the area in March. There have been 1,240 overall recoveries and 41 deaths. One additional death certificate is pending review by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Four people are currently hospitalized.
There are now eight active clusters in the county:
Colleges and Universities: 1 active cluster, 111 total cases, 28 active cases, 0 deaths
Schools: 3 active clusters, 41 total cases, 15 active cases, 0 deaths
Gatherings: 1 active cluster, 6 total cases, 2 active cases, 0 deaths
Long-Term Care Facility: 1 active cluster, 2 cases, 0 deaths
Healthcare Facilities: 2 active clusters, 17 cases, 11 active cases
On Monday, Kansas added a record-setting 5,920 new coronavirus cases in its first update since Friday, pushing the statewide total to 103,553 since the outbreak started. KDHE officials said the death total grew by 15 to 1,181 and hospitalizations increased by 71 to 4,138 since the outbreak started.
According to the state’s COVID dashboard, 38% of ICU beds are available and 80% of the state’s ventilators are available.
The state said it has tested 689,982 people with 586,429 negative test results with an overall monthly positive test rate of 20.1%.
