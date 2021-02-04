Mary Elizabeth Juresic was born in Emporia on September 12, 1931, the daughter of Robert and Lucine Crawford. She passed to the next life on February 2, 2021.
Mary married Edward Juresic on January 31, 1976. She was a Registered Nurse and worked at Newman Memorial County Hospital for many years. Mary and Ed also owned Juresic’s, a Commercial Street ladies ready to wear store. Mary and Ed shared four sons. Through the years 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren were added to the family. Mary loved to prepare holiday meals for the whole family to enjoy. Nursing and caring for others was what Mary will be remembered for the most.
A celebration of Life will take place at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 12, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Emporia. Memorial contributions may be made to Hand-in-Hand Hospice or the First United Methodist Church of Emporia in care of Charter Funerals. Online condolences may be made at www.charterfunerals.com.
