When Dan and Nick Nicholls officially became the owners of Emporia’s Pizza Ranch at the end of February, the brothers knew restaurant ownership would be challenging.
Still, they had no idea what lay ahead.
The novel coronavirus saw the closing of most businesses within weeks of the Nichollses taking ownership of Pizza Ranch, necessitating an immediate pivot in operations.
“It’s been kind of scary because I didn’t know how things would go and what we would need to do,” Dan Nicholls said in a phone interview. “The restaurant business is a challenge during normal times let alone now. This has been an unusual situation for everybody in the world.”
Nicholls’s experience in the restaurant industry has been essential in navigating this “unusual situation” for the new owners.
“I started [working in the restaurant industry] when I was in high school as an hourly employee at KFC and worked my way up,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed dealing with guests and staff. I feel like I’m helping people and that’s what I want to do with my life, help people.”
After managing the KFC on Sixth Avenue and serving as an area manager, Nicholls started working at Pizza Ranch in 2011, managing the restaurant alongside owner Rich Avery. It was Avery who helped the brothers purchase the restaurant.
“We’d been thinking about purchasing for several years,” Nicholls said. “With Rich’s help, we were able to make it happen.”
Adapting to the regulations put forth by state and county public health officials meant closing the dining room and focusing on other service options.
“A lot of Pizza Ranch stores in Kansas completely shut down but I wanted to keep our carry out going with our drive-thru window and we added delivery to some parts of Emporia,” Nicholls said.
Although sales are down, Nicholls said they have received a lot of local support, especially from some of the larger companies in Emporia.
“A lot of [manufacturing] plants have been catering with us for their employees,” he said. “One plant paid to cater to Newman Regional Health as a thank you for their work. They’re trying to support local businesses and we appreciate that.”
As restrictions start to lift, the brothers are examining options for re-opening, but again they face a unique challenge.
“We’re a buffet restaurant and the buffet is the most guest active type of restaurant there is,” Nicholls said. “We are speaking with Lyon County Public Health about how to reopen. We’ll do what we need to do to ensure that our guests and staff are safe and happy. That’s the most important thing, to be safe.”
And, with indoor seating allowed once more, Pizza Ranch is following CDC, Lyon County Public Health and KDHE guidelines to keep its staff and customers safe. All staff wear masks and gloves at all times, tables are marked for use with distancing required, and every half hour a bell sounds for staff to stop and wash their hands — even if they have been wearing gloves.
The salad bar is marked off to keep people at a safe distance, and tongs are changed often. Sanitizer bottles are a common sight throughout the restaurant.
If a customer wants a refill of their beverage, they are required to use a clean glass.
The Nicholls brothers celebrated their continued success with a ribbon cutting with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, Monday evening.
Pizza Ranch, located at 3000 W. 18th Ave., is open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily. Call 343-8646 or visit www.pizzaranch.com to place an order or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.