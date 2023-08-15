The Emporia City Commission has a full agenda this week as they discuss a design contract for the city's new skate park on Wednesday.
The city will consider a $500,000 design and build contract with American Ramp Company for the new skate park located at Whittier Park. Half of the funding will be provided through a donation made to the Emporia Community Foundation specifically for skate park improvements and is expected to be matched by the city.
Attention will turn to a memorandum of agreement with Dynamic Discs for the creation of a disc golf superintendent position within the City of Emporia. This comes along with a $300,000 funding request by Dynamic Discs that aims to boost the maintenance and development of the city's disc golf courses, benefiting local players and visitors.
To sustain disc golf course enhancements, the city plans to allocate $100,000 annually from Transient Guest Tax revenue. Dynamic Discs will contribute $25,000 annually to the fund, starting in 2024.
The city will also discuss a $3,750 consulting fee to Grant Nordstrom related to the CDBG-CVR grant the city is applying for. The grant will provide aid to For-Profit Restauranters/Retailers that are under IRS classifications for S-Corp, Sole Proprietors, and LLC businesses. The grant does not require a funding match.
The meeting is set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the Municipal Courtroom.
