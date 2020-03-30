CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness is encouraging residents experiencing mental health symptoms related to the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic to connect with them via telephone or televideo.
CrossWinds is dedicated to ensuring its service area continues to have access to timely behavioral health services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness' mission is to provide dynamic, culturally-sensitive, high-quality behavioral health care in the most effective, caring and efficient manner to the individuals it serves in Lyon, Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties. CrossWinds is working closely with public health departments and local emergency preparedness committees in all our seven counties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. CrossWinds is actively participating in regular updates via Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a variety of other resources as it monitors the development of this pandemic closely.
In order to keep clients, their families and CrossWinds staff safe; to comply with guidance provided by local, state and federal public health officials; and to help contain the spread of COVID-19, CrossWinds is adopting innovative service delivery measures, including the use of technology, such as telephone and televideo appointments, to meet the needs of their clients. Even though services may look different, they will continue.
Televideo options to meet with service providers can be done by downloading the ZOOM app on your phone or visiting the ZOOM site on your computer. The instructions are on our website at www.crosswindsks.org . Clients can access them by clicking on the "Televideo Instructions" button located at the top of the page. If those options do not work for a client, then simply having your phone available will suffice. These appointments are a priority, and as mental health symptoms rise, CrossWinds wants to assure the public that it is available to answer questions and guide people in receiving the services they need.
CrossWinds is also announcing the launch of a mental health COVID-19 response line to assist anyone in need of non-emergent mental health services to assess their situation, provide information and create a personalized plan for clients/residents to deal with the impacts of COVID-19.
Information will include common signs and symptoms, interventions and other mental health resources to utilize during this pandemic situation.
Staff members working the response line will help connect callers to services as needed, as well as to other community resources available. By calling the COVID-19 mental health response line at 800-279-3645 or the main office at 343-2211 callers can select option 4 (Mental Health COVID response team) and speak to a CrossWinds team member who is trained in responding to community emergencies.
If callers do not reach a staff person leave a message. All calls will be answered or returned within 24 hours of normal business hours, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you are having suicidal or homicidal thoughts and/or experiencing a psychiatric emergency, please follow the option to talk with a receptionist (option 2) or hang up and dial 911.
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness is dedicated to providing strong behavioral health supports by adapting to the needs in the community and staying focused on providing the best and most rapid response possible.
