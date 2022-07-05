Registration is open for a one-week string camp to children and teens of all playing abilities in early August.
The event, conducted by Emporia State University music department, offers chamber music, orchestra, music theory and group instrument classes. Held Aug. 1 - 5, the camp is designed for students who play violin, viola, cello, and bass. Students will be a part of the orchestra and a small ensemble, a creative lab group and a music theory class.
Students can register one of two levels of classes:
- Bumblebee is beginner level or first through sixth grade. It is a half-day campus from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Registration fees cost $100.
- Hornet is intermediate level of seventh grade through high school senior. It is a whole day camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration fees cost $150 with an optional $35 for lunch.
The ESU String Camp is led by ESU string faculty as well as guest artists from across the country.
"This year marks the fifth year anniversary of the string camp," says Irene Diaz, cello instructor. "We are very proud that this camp has taken root in our community, and many students have made it part of their summer tradition."
"Watching the students grow in their skills and their passion in music throughout camp brings me great joy," violin instructor Kendra Briggs said. "Some of the students have participated multiple years and that is really special to form a bond with them and watch them enjoy making music and making new friends. Being a part of the camp is one of my favorite events of the year."
During the camp students will prepare for a final concert on Friday afternoon. Financial assistance is available. To learn more about the ESU String Camp, please visit emporia.link/esustrings.
In addition to the camp, the instructors will collaborate to put on a "Chamber Music Soiree" concert which will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, in the Emporia Arts Council Davis Theater. Tickets cost $10 for regular seating and $20 for VIP. All proceeds go towards the ESU String Camp.
