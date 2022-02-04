Paula Joan Martin of Emporia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. She was 64.
Paula was born April 7, 1957 in Lincoln, Nebraska the daughter of Everett and Adele Wenzlaff Bailey. She grew up in Olathe, KS. Paula graduated from Emporia State University receiving a Bachelor of Science in Sociology & Anthropology, she also played the violin in the ESU Orchestra. She served in the US Navy as a Petty Officer and received the National Defense Service Medal.
On September 14, 1979 Paula married Stan Martin in Emporia, Kansas. They later divorced. Surviving family members include: son, Ryan (Linsey) Martin of Hastings, NE; daughter, Jill (fiancé Marcus Petrosky) of Dayton, OH; grandchildren, Bailey & Addison Martin, Aiden Petrosky.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Paula was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, loved animals, the outdoors, the violin and the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas City Chiefs.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions to ESU Frank Beach Music Scholarship, Emporia Friends of the Zoo, or the Salvation Army can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.