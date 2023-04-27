James Franklin “Jim” Seymour of Eureka, formerly of Emporia, died on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Greenwood County Hospital, in Eureka, at the age of 81. He was born on June 3, 1941, in Eureka, the son of Harold and Berta Mildred (Hughes) Seymour. On August 28, 1960, Jim was united in marriage to Marilyn Fern Milliken in Eureka. To this union three children were born.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marilyn of the home; three children, Jamie (Rob) Hulse of Lawrence, Amy (Brent) Hayen of Canton, and Jon (Lyndsay) Seymour of Park City; seven grandchildren, Drew (Whitley) Hulse, Nate Hulse (Aletha Loeb), Trey Hulse, Jessica (Austin) LaRue, Cali (Tony) Ramsey, Josey Seymour, Allie Seymour; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Catherine Louise Beedles, Doris Juanita Butler, Kenneth Albert Seymour, Harold Edward “Eddie” Seymour, and Ila Jean Treat.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Koup Family Funeral Home, Eureka with Pastor Stan Seymour officiating. Cremation has been effected. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery, Eureka.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Eureka Junior Senior High School (Jim & Marilyn Seymour Scholarship), the Greenwood County Historical Society, or to the Christian & Congregational Church. Contributions may be sent in care of Koup Family Funeral Home, PO Box 595, Eureka, KS 67045, which is overseeing arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family online, and complete obituary at koupfunerals.com.
