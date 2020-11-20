Sister Rita Robl, ASC, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Wichita Center, in Wichita, Kansas. She was 90.
She was a member of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ for 72 years.
Funeral celebration will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Wichita Center in Wichita.
