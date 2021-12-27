The Emporia Gazette
A lot has changed in local law enforcement over the years and our readers enjoyed the story about the growth in women on the force which ran May 15.
Captain Lisa Hayes, who was still a sergeant at the time this story ran, told The Gazette that she herself had seen a lot of changes take place over the course of her career.
Perhaps the most exciting change for the 23-year-veteran of the Emporia Police Department, Hayes said, has been bringing more women into the ranks.
“I believe more women are going into the field and are empowered to go into the field and want to do this type of work,” she said. “We are definitely getting to record numbers here.”
Between the Emporia Police Department, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Emporia State University Police and Safety and Lyon County Detention Center — while detention officers aren’t commissioned to enforce laws, they are classified as law enforcement officers by the state of Kansas — there are more than 20 women working in law enforcement.
Only about 12.6% of full-time law enforcement officers nationwide are women, according to 2018 statistics — the most recent numbers available.
For Hayes, a career in law enforcement began with a job in animal control.
“I was going to school at Emporia State to study something with animals; I didn’t have any kind of ambition to be a police officer, didn’t know anything about it,” she said. “Working here at the police department with the other officers, with the administration and with the community, I just started to fall in law with the law enforcement side of the job.”
Hayes realized she had a passion for the service side of the job and working with the public.
“It sounds cliche, but the older I get the more I realize I really do mean that,” she said with a laugh. “That’s what drives me and that’s the reason I love the job is because I love helping people.”
Two other women on the force, Patrol Officers Megan Burton and Reagan McClellan, also got their starts as animal control officers before making the leap into law enforcement.
Burton, who has been with EPD for a year, said animal control “opened up” what the job really was for her. While she had always thought she wanted to be in Fire/EMS, she realized it was police work that was really her calling. Animal control officers actually receive training that is very similar to police training.
“I basically got trained like an officer,” she said. “You do a lot of the same daily functions, so I got to know how to do the job — I just didn’t get to do the job.”
Prior to her experiences with animal control, Burton also worked at the Lyon County Detention Center with another fellow officer.
Patrol Officer Jordan Pacheco, also in her first year with EPD, and Burton graduated from the academy together. Pacheco said she started out getting her EMR/EMT certifications which got her seeing the first responder side of things.
“I saw the law enforcement side and I loved it,” she said, adding that if other women were interested in similar careers they shouldn’t hesitate. “I would just get out there and do it. Don’t sit around. We waited years and year and we could have been doing this years ago, and we just didn’t do it.”
Burton agreed.
“The jail is definitely a good place to start,” she said. “I think it needs to be a little uncomfortable to actually get out here and do the job correctly.”
McClellan’s career in law enforcement is somewhat of a family tradition. After earning a degree in criminal justice and becoming the city’s animal control officer in 2018, she followed in her older brother’s footsteps to become a police officer.
Two years later, she is able to swap stories with her brother and sister-in-law — who is also a police officer.
“He’s in a different state and they way they do things is a little different than we do it here,” McClellan said. “Actually, a lot of arguments we have are about state laws and stuff like that; what you can and can’t do, things like that. Learning laws and regulations has been a positive experience.”
She said it’s been exciting to see more women in law enforcement, even since she joined the force two years ago.
“There were five of us [between the Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office] when I started and it’s gone up since then,” she said. “We have a pretty strong presence which is nice.”
Patrol Officer Harley Arnold is in her seventh year with EPD. She also worked in the county jail for five years before moving over into the police department.
Arnold said she was raised by a single mother in Jetmore, a town of about 2,000 people, and would get into mischief. The sheriff in town, instead of treating her like a problem, became a positive influence in her life.
I thought that was pretty cool,” she said. “How one person can change your life depending on their situation.”
Arnold said she went back and forth between deciding on a career in teaching and law enforcement before realizing it was what she wanted to do.
“One thing I liked was being able to get advice from other police officers,” she said of her time deciding on her career path. “Whether they were male or female, doing ride-alongs, just asking questions. You can see the day-to-day life, how you’re treated and what you have to deal with. I’d recommend maybe doing both city and county agencies and maybe even different agencies in different towns. It’s a good experience.”
Tera Gifford is the lone female deputy in Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Gifford started her career in law enforcement eight years ago, beginning in the Emporia Police Department. Five years ago, she made the move to the sheriff’s office.
It’s a career path that she always had her heart set on, thanks to some encouragement from the late Greenwood County Sheriff Matt Samuels. A native of Greenwood County, Gifford said Samuels had always promised her a ride-along when she “was old enough.”
“Unfortunately, I didn’t make it to where I was old enough before he was killed in the line of duty,” she said. “After that, I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.’”
Gifford went to school and looked into military but, due to medical reasons wasn’t able to enlist. She took that as a sign that working in a sheriff’s office was her path, using Samuels as her role model.
“He was very personable. He was out in the community talking to everybody and that’s kind of what I’ve tried to do,” Gifford said. “I try to be out in our small communities out in the county and to talk to them, as hard as that can be. I’ve learned to try to reach out to the kids like he did.”
The story can be found online at www.emporiagazette.com/gaz/article_22edab58-b4d1-11eb-9b45-6313e8d61f51.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.