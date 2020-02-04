Surgical patients at Newman Regional Health are now benefiting from the purchase of five new anesthesia machines.
The GE Avance CS2 machines are located in each surgical department — including labor and delivery — and replace the hospital’s old machines that have been in use for around 20 years.
“Usually these machines will go out of service around the 15 - 20 year mark,” Director of Anesthesiology Larry Finley said. “It was time to upgrade our machines to some more up-to-date technology.”
Finley said the new anesthesia machines are digital and offer more safety features, such as continual air flows that can be automatically adjusted based on a patient’s needs.
“The digital changes are more precise for patient care as far as being able to dial into specific patient needs instead of generalizing,” he said. “It’s kind of like going from analog to digital, and who doesn’t eventually do that, whether it’s with cars or airplanes? That’s what we did — we upgraded to the next era of digital care.”
The machines also offer more precise insight for some of the hospital’s more high-risk patients. Finley said an asthmatic patient going into distress can receive more immediate care based on the digital readouts.
“With our older machines, we’d have to rely more on our ears and eyes,” he said. “Here, the machine will sense that sooner for us.”
Finley estimated that the machines will facilitate the safe delivery of more than 2,500 anesthetics annually to Newman Regional Health patients. Because some of those patients are growing more high-risk due to issues such as obesity and high blood pressure, he said it was important to have the best equipment possible in each room.
“We want to make sure we provide the same level of care and same quality of care that you can get in a metropolitan area,” he said. “That’s just what we want to do.”
Finley said he was grateful for donors to the 2019 Denim & Diamonds fundraiser for allowing Newman Regional Health to phase in its new anesthesia machines all at once. Originally, the hospital had planned on phasing in the machines — which cost around $50,000 each — over the course of three years. However, after last year’s fundraiser brought in $107,000 for the purchase, hospital administrators decided to go ahead and purchase all of the machines at once.
“We initially thought we would just purchase two of the machines going into 2020, and building up to the five that we needed,” Director of Business Development McKenzie Cinelli said. “It’s very nice that we were able to purchase all five of them now, because it’s not like certain areas of the hospital are pinpointed to have those new machines, and we are able to provide that state-of-the-art care in all areas that we have anesthesia machines.”
Finley, a certified registered nurse anesthetist with Emporia Anesthesia Associates, said he and the rest of EAA were grateful for the partnership with Newman Regional Health. The group has been providing services at the hospital since 1975 and is the oldest private practice group of CRNAs in the United States.
“EAA is very fortunate to have support from NRH in providing sophisticated, state-of-the-art anesthesia equipment to help facilitate the safe delivery of more than 2,500 anesthetics annually to increasingly higher risk patients,” Finley said. “Our families, friends and neighbors deserve the best equipment and personnel during complex surgical procedures. Keeping health care local at Newman Regional Health would not be possible without the participation and generous contributions of those involved with the 2019 Denim & Diamonds.”
