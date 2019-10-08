VFW Post 1980 T-shirt fundraiser
VFW Post 1980 is taking orders for T-shirts honoring the 65th anniversary of the renaming of Armistice Day to Veterans Day as well as Emporian Alvin King, who helped establish the day as a national holiday. Shirts are available in both short and long sleeve styles. Prices are S - XL for $20 (short sleeve) or $25 (long sleeve). Add $5 for larger sizes.
To order, visit VFW Post 1980, 932 Graphic Arts Rd.; Town Royal, 405 Commercial St.; or The Gym, 1516 W. Sixth Ave.
Lyon County Extension Election
The Lyon County Extension Council Election will be held 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. today at the Lyon County Extension Office, 2632 W US Hwy. 50. Candidates for the Extension Council Program Development Committees are: Joel Hanson, Lisa Fuller and Derek Jackson (Agriculture and Natural Resources); Shelley Hansley, Jenny Losada Ramos, and Leticia Rust (Family and Consumer Sciences); Janet Harrouff, Andrea Karcher, and Brianna Kirby (4-H and Youth Development); and Jessica Hopkins, Alvin “Gene” Huston, and Carolyn Turney (Community Development). All Lyon County residents are encouraged to vote in the election.
Republicans meet
Lyon County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. today for the regularly scheduled monthly meeting held at the Courthouse Annex, 402 Commercial St., Emporia. County Chair, Peggy Mast, will be presenting “Upcoming Movements in the Nation.”
Fun Day for Foster Kids
The annual Fun Day for Foster Kids will be from 10 a.m. - noon Saturday at West Side Baptist Church, 2200 Prairie St.
Foster kids in grades 3 - 12 are invited to attend at no cost.
American Conservatism
topic of Red Rocks talk
Greg Schneider will present “The Past and Present of American Conservatism” at the next Sundays at the Site program, at 2 p.m. Sunday. Schneider, ESU history professor, will focus on the variety of American conservatism in the 20th century, and how we have gotten to the current type of conservatism dominant under Donald Trump. Red Rocks is located at 927 Exchange St. This is a free event. Donations are accepted.
Fall Fun Fest
The Neosho Rapids Park Improvement Committee invites everyone out to the Fall Fun Fest from noon - 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Neosho Rapids Park. A $5 wristband for children covers games and treats. Fun activities throughout the day include $1 hayrack rides, costume contest, pumpkin painting and carving contest, popcorn bar, carnival games, chili bar, hot chocolate and cider. All proceeds will go toward park improvements.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold its Emporia Community Blood Drive from noon - 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave. Give blood to help save lives. To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-733-2767. Bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment.
Olpe UMC Octoberfest
The Olpe United Methodist Church will hold an Octoberfest supper 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at the church, 120 W. Listerscheid St., Olpe. The supper will include bierocks, sauerbroten, ‘kraut and sausage, German potato salad, pies, desserts and drinks. Come and eat and enjoy fellowship for a free-will offering. Call 620-475-3780 or 343-5544 with questions. To order extra bierocks, call 620475-3311 before Oct. 11.
Honor Flight chili/soup lunch
The USD 252 Honor Flight program will have a chili and soup lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Hartford Community Center, 117 Commercial St. Menu includes chili, potato soup, broccoli cheese soup, chicken and noodles, vegetable soup and a variety of desserts. A free will donation will be accepted.
All proceeds will support the Honor Flight program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.