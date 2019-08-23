After several hours of deliberation, the jury in the trial of an Emporia chiropractor charged with sex crimes against three female patients returned with a verdict of not guilty on two of the three charges Friday afternoon.
The group of six male and six female jurors exited the courtroom for discussion around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, but was unable to reach a final verdict by 6 p.m. and elected to delay proceedings until Friday morning. Deliberation resumed at 9 a.m. Friday in the Lyon County Courthouse.
They returned with a verdict at 12:45 p.m. Friday.
Friday's acquittal was for a single count of aggravated sexual battery and another of rape against two separate patients.
Jury selection for a separate trail concerning a second count of battery is scheduled to begin next week in the Lyon County Courthouse.
We will have more on Friday's decision later today and in Saturday's print edition of The Emporia Gazette.
