Come celebrate the women of Emporia State University on Friday, March 31 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Greek Room of the Memorial Union. The Ethnic and Gender Studies Program is sponsoring the reception.
Join the Emporia community in celebration of the 2023 Women's History Month reception and awards ceremony. The recipients of this year's Ruth Schillinger Award, Dr. Mary F. Headrick Award and Susan B. Anthony Scholarship also will be honored.
The annual reception began in March 1996 when the first Schillinger Award was presented to Ruth Schillinger herself. This year marks the 28th anniversary of the Schillinger Award.
The Ruth Schillinger Award is named after a former Dean of Women and ESU's first Affirmative Action officer. To earn this award an individual must make extraordinary contributions to the women of Emporia State over a sustained period.
This year's recipient of the Ruth Schillinger Award is Dr. Rebecca Rodriguez Carey. She is an assistant professor in the Department of Social Sciences, Sociology, and Criminology. Her teaching and research interests include women and crime, women's incarceration, gender, families, and qualitative methods.
The Mary Headrick Award is named after a former counselor in the Emporia State University Counseling Center, who was known for helping women reach their full potential. This award is designed for those who make a long-term commitment to promoting the growth of women at ESU and in the community.
This year's recipient of the Mary Headrick award is Clara Ashing Corn. Clara is an instructor in the Department of Counselor Education, in the Art Therapy program. Her teaching and research interests include art therapy and homelessness, art therapy in marginalized communities and art therapy and cultural competency. Corn is the director of Bloom House Youth services and serves on numerous boards in the Emporia community.
Finally, the Susan B. Anthony Scholarship is awarded to an ESU student who has contributed significantly to the growth and education of women on the ESU campus, while achieving academic excellence.
Receiving the scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year will be Makayla Hallacy, a junior studying Biology with a Healthcare concentration and minoring in Health and Psychology. After completing her undergraduate degree, Hallacy hopes to attend a Physician Assistant program so that she can improve the healthcare experiences of all women. She is passionate about giving women the information and tools needed to advocate for themselves in health settings. Hallacy is also an active member of Associated Student Government at ESU.
Friends and family of award recipients, students, and community members are welcome to join ESU as we honor dedicated and amazing women.
