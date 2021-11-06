EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, for bringing back the Día de los Muertos celebration again this year. Not only was it nice to celebrate our loved ones who are no longer with us as well as those who are, but it was also a great way to celebrate our community’s cultural diversity. Felicidades y gracias por todo lo que hacen ustedes por nuestra ciudad.
The Lebo volleyball team, for finishing second in the 1A Division II Tournament last weekend and finishing with a 40-5 record. Winning 89% of your matches is no small feat – it requires incredible consistency and hard work. You all should feel very proud of what you accomplished this season.
Lyon County clerk Tammy Vopat and her staff, who worked so hard to pull off successful elections on Tuesday. Free elections are the bedrock of our democratic society and those wouldn’t be possible without the diligent work done behind the scenes by county workers. Election workers have taken some unfair shots from some politicians recently. We hope you know how much your work is appreciated.
The voters of Lyon County, who had a 25% percent turnout on Tuesday when typically an election without state or national elections would generate about 18-20% turnout. While some were more pleased with the results than others, we can all take pride in the fact that we used our votes to do what we believed was best for our community.
Raven Karmann, who found Emporia Gazette News and Online Editor Ryann Brooks’ dog Fozzie in the median of Sixth Avenue near Sonic, after he took advantage of an improperly latched gate and made a daring escape Thursday night. Ryann probably would have been a nervous wreck if you hadn’t found him, leaving me with the brunt of the work on Friday, which is always our busiest day. So for Fozzie’s sake, Ryann’s sake and definitely my sake, thanks for being an everyday hero.
Zach DeLoach
Reporter
