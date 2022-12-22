After years of financial struggles, a group of local investors has purchased the Emporia Country Club, located at 1801 Rural St.
The group, filed as the Emporia Community Club LLC, said they are excited the country club’s shareholders “trusted and overwhelmingly support” the group to make the purchase.
“As we work through the due diligence process we are already making improvements to the facilities to allow the community to better utilize the venue for many possibilities like business meetings, community events, birthday parties, weddings, and more,” said investor Jerid Thomas in a written statement. “We are actively working on adding staff to better serve patrons in both the restaurant and banquet facilities as it is our hope to make 1801 Rural Street more accessible to the entire community.”
The Emporia Country Club was established more than 100 years ago in 1911, when a group of local businessmen began meeting at the Mit-Way Hotel to discuss the formation of such an establishment.
According to the July 13, 1961 edition of The Emporia Gazette, a number of properties were discussed and viewed as a potential locations for the club before Anton Ptacek sold 105.34 acres of a 500-acre tract he owned west of Highway 99, just north of 18th Avenue, for $1,948.
The clubhouse was built with a $15,000 price tag — equivalent to around $430,000 today — and opened 110 years ago on New Year’s Eve in 1912. The toast was delivered by William Allen White, with a number of “fancy” items on the menu, including chicken turbot — a type of fish, contrary to the name — creamed potatoes and French peas.
Over the years, the country club has served as a community hub, hosting various group meetings, events and more.
But financial struggles over the years led to forgone maintenance and little updates to decor.
The Emporia Community Club group hopes to change that.
“Our mission statement is to fund and manage the property at 1801 Rural Street for the enhancement of a healthier lifestyle and attractiveness of the Emporia community through social and recreational activities including disc golf, traditional golf, swimming, social events, and food services,” Thomas said.
He said the group is actively working with the city of Emporia, as well as the Regional Development Association and facility designers. They are also investigating “outside financial resources,” which Thomas said could “drastically improve the functionality of 1801 Rural Street into a world class, multi-sport facility but this is in infancy stages of discussions and will continue feverishly after the first of the year.”
Thomas said Emporia Community Club LLC is anxious to welcome the Emporia community back into “a reinvigorated 1801 Rural Street in the very near future.”
