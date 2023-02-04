Emporia State University has disputed information in an article reprinted by The Emporia Gazette on Saturday, Jan. 28. The article, entitled “Emporia State University graduate encourages student leaders, laments school’s ‘debacle,’” originally appeared on the Kansas Reflector.
“It is factually inaccurate to report that Emporia State University has ‘eliminated English, journalism, history, debate and other programs,’” said Gwen Larson, director of ESU media relations. “Although the bachelor of arts and the master of arts in English have been suspended (not eliminated), ESU will continue to offer the BSE degree (bachelor of secondary education) in English. Additionally, ESU has suspended (not eliminated) the bachelor of arts, the bachelor of science and the master of arts in history, but has combined and reorganized elements of those degree programs into a new degree program with political science.”
