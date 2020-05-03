The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to help support local business with the launch of Emporia BINGO.
"We are encouraging everyone to shop local with a game of BINGO," Chamber President Jeanine McKenna said. "People can download a card off of our web site and each square is a different business."
In order to mark off a square, players must spend at least $10 at one of the businesses on the card and save their receipt.
There are two ways to play — regular and blackout BINGO.
"Once they get a BINGO — straight line, horizontal, vertical, diagonal, whatever — they take a photo of it, along with a photo of each of the receipts to show that they did go out and shop local, and their name will go into a drawing for some Shop Emporia gift certificates."
The deadline to turn in photos for regular BINGO is 5 p.m. May 15.
Blackout BINGO will continue through May 31 and gives players a chance to fill out their entire card. The grand prize is a gift basket valued at more than $400.
"A blackout means they've shopped at every business on the card," McKenna said. "A good number of businesses have donated to that gift basket and it's looking pretty neat."
For more information, or to download a BINGO card, visit emporiakschamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.